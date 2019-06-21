Patricia Ellen Miller (Meagher) peacefully passed away on May 17, 2019 in Sarasota. Her high school yearbook from Baltimore said it best: "Curiosity killed the cat, best describes our little Pat." And for 87 years of life, love, work, travel, and adventure, Pat remained curious.



Pat was born in 1931 and grew up in Baltimore. She graduated from Notre Dame College and married her high school sweetheart, Tom. Together they had five daughters. In 1971 they moved to Naples, Florida. Pat enjoyed many lives, first as an elementary school teacher, mother, and then social worker in Baltimore and later as a shop owner and interior designer in Naples. Whether sailing the eastern shores of the Chesapeake or exploring the streets of Javea, Spain Pat enjoyed it all. Some of her happiest times were the twenty summers she spent with Tom living along the Chester River in Chestertown, Maryland and watching her grandchildren sail, swim, and kayak.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Wherrett Miller, her daughter, Sara Kane Gregory, and her brother, John Carbry Meagher. She is survived by her four daughters, ten grandchildren and two great-grandsons, as well as three nieces and three nephews. Patricia will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Thomas, and daughter, Sara, in Chestertown this summer.