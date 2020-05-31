On May 23, 2020 Patricia Miller (nee Coady) of Baltimore, beloved wife of the late William H. Miller and devoted mother of Mariceleste Miller and Patrick H. Miller. Dear sister of the late Cecilia Sergienko, Rev. Leo Coady, Jr., John Coady and Thomas Coady. She leaves behind a multitude of extended family and devoted friends.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.