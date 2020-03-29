|
|
Patricia Christine Nelson Scott Mueller, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Fredrick William Mueller entered into eternal rest Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services with burial at St. John's Cemetery are under the direction of Slack Funeral Home, Ellicott City, MD. Local arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Patricia was born July 19, 1939 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the eldest daughter of the late Herbert Edward Nelson and Elizabeth Gaylor Murray Nelson. She earned her undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and received a Master in Social Work degree from The Catholic University in Washington, DC. She was passionate about her career and worked two jobs as a social worker for the Montgomery County Department of Social Services in Maryland, and also in private practice with Therapeutic Associates. Patricia was a member of South Columbia Baptist Church and very active in the Southern Baptist Convention. She was dedicated to helping former prisoners through Open Door Ministries in Baltimore's inner city and later moved to Mt. Pleasant to be close to family.
She is survived by daughters, Lesli "Cricket" Elizabeth Gelfert (Andrew) of Pasadena, MD and Nanci Andrea Puwalski of Isle of Palms, SC; brother, Herbert Nelson (Wilma) of Bowie, MD; sister, Elizabeth Sue Kochel of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren: Anastasia Freeman, Emily Seals, Katie Gelfert, and Julie Good (Sam) all of Pasadena, MD, Capt. Jonathan Puwalski, US Army, Jared Puwalski, Lydia Puwalski, and Sophie Puwalski all of Isle of Palms, SC; great grandchildren: Nathan Freeman (Shannon), Grace Freeman, and Cara Seals and nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. Her daughter Kelli Christine Scott, sister Gayle Hamilton, and nephew Joshua Kochel preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, 10255 Old Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21046. https://bcmd.org/give. A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com or www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020