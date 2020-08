On July 31, 2020 Patricia N. Brandt (nee Stran) passed away at home surrounded by her family, she was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Brandt; devoted mother of Alicia Marie Limburg and her husband Chuck; dear sister of Catherine M. Conover, John, Steven, and Raymond Stran; loving grandmother of Chase William Limburg.Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis De Sale Church 1450 Abingdon Rd. Abingdon, MD 21009 on Friday August 7, 2020, at 10:30 am. Interment at the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 211 E. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21202 or at www.lung.org Online tributes may be left at: