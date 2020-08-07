On July 31, 2020 Patricia N. Brandt (nee Stran) passed away at home surrounded by her family, she was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Brandt; devoted mother of Alicia Marie Limburg and her husband Chuck; dear sister of Catherine M. Conover, John, Steven, and Raymond Stran; loving grandmother of Chase William Limburg.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis De Sale Church 1450 Abingdon Rd. Abingdon, MD 21009 on Friday August 7, 2020, at 10:30 am. Interment at the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
211 E. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21202 or at www.lung.org
.
