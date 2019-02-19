|
On February 16, 2019, Patricia Ogilvie Lipscomb, beloved wife of Donald Edwin Lipscomb, Sr.; devoted mother of Donald E. Lipscomb, Jr. and Todd D. Lipscomb (Amal); loving grandmother of Lilli, Kelsey, Leila, and Zacharia; dear sister of Diana Williams and Susan Luchey.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Saturday, February 23rd, & Sunday, February 24th, from 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 25th, 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019