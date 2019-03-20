|
On March 19, 2019, Patricia Pickus (nee Hobert); loving wife of Dr. Barry Pickus; devoted mother of Steve (Kimberly) Cartano, SonDee (Patrick) Geiger, Evan Pickus and Nancy Pickus; cherished sister of Mary Ann Muller and Joe Hobert; adored daughter of the late A.H. and Mary Hobert; beloved grandmother of Taylor Trivas (David Hartman), Madison Cartano, and Kolin Geiger.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019