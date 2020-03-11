Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575

Patricia Poe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Poe Notice
On March 5, 2020, Patricia Ann Poe, 90, of Jarrettsville, beloved daughter of the late Graham & Margaret Cranston; loving wife of Milton "Buddy" Poe; devoted mother of Jerry Preston, Sr. & his wife Tina, Ernie Preston, Sr. & his wife Lisa, Gene Preston, Jr. & his wife Debbie and Jody Snyder & her husband Chuck; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Jerry, Jr., Jacob, P.J., Ernie, Jr., Carrie, Gene, III, Michele, Megan & Morgan; dear sister of Timothy Cranston, Sharon Wirtz and the late Thomas Cranston, Roland Cranston, Jr. and MaryLou Jordan. Also survived by many great and great, great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patty's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home -Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to Jack's Basket, 2960 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -