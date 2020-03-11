|
|
On March 5, 2020, Patricia Ann Poe, 90, of Jarrettsville, beloved daughter of the late Graham & Margaret Cranston; loving wife of Milton "Buddy" Poe; devoted mother of Jerry Preston, Sr. & his wife Tina, Ernie Preston, Sr. & his wife Lisa, Gene Preston, Jr. & his wife Debbie and Jody Snyder & her husband Chuck; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Jerry, Jr., Jacob, P.J., Ernie, Jr., Carrie, Gene, III, Michele, Megan & Morgan; dear sister of Timothy Cranston, Sharon Wirtz and the late Thomas Cranston, Roland Cranston, Jr. and MaryLou Jordan. Also survived by many great and great, great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patty's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home -Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to Jack's Basket, 2960 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020