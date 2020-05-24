Patricia Poe
Patricia "Trish" Ann Poe (Zeller) died peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Baltimore, MD at the age of 61. The incredibly loving and caring mother and wife is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ron, her two sons, Adam and Eric, her daughter, Emily, her sister, Steph, and her brothers Matt, Rich, and Rob. She was also a loving nurse for 41 years and will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the room at one time. Please maintain proper social distancing, a face mask is required and there may be a wait to enter the building.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
MAY
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
