Patricia "Trish" Ann Poe (Zeller) died peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Baltimore, MD at the age of 61. The incredibly loving and caring mother and wife is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ron, her two sons, Adam and Eric, her daughter, Emily, her sister, Steph, and her brothers Matt, Rich, and Rob. She was also a loving nurse for 41 years and will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the room at one time. Please maintain proper social distancing, a face mask is required and there may be a wait to enter the building.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the room at one time. Please maintain proper social distancing, a face mask is required and there may be a wait to enter the building.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.