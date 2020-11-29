On November 25, 2020, Patricia Pruett Onnen, beloved wife of the late Ferdinand H. Onnen, Sr., dear mother of Ferdinand H. Onnen, Jr. (Corinne), Christine O. Diffenderffer (R.B.), Lisa O. Barber (the late Scott), Gretchen O. Milchling (David), Joanna O. Porter (Martin), and the late Patrica Ann Onnen; loving grandmother of Ferdinand H. Onnen III (Catherine), Daniel Bowles Smith (Amber), Catherine O. Chasen (Brandon), Claude A. Diffenderffer IV (Anne), Dietrich P. Onnen (Bridgette), Christine O. Diffenderffer, Brigid Patricia Milchling, Susan B. Diffenderffer, G. Mattingly Milchling, Mary R. Diffenderffer, David F. Milchling, Rose Marie B. Porter, Reagan T. Milchling, Hans O. Milchling and Sarah M. Porter; adoring great-grandmother of Carter D. Smith, Morgan M. Smith, Brandon M. Chasen, Jr., Brooks F. Chasen, Bowles L. Chasen, Virginia L. Onnen, Dietrich P. Onnen, Jr., and Baron O. Chasen; devoted sister of Daniel E. Ellis, of Baltimore, Winifred A. Dalrymple of Chico, California, and the late Joyce P. Vogelsang.
A Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Immaculate Conception Church 200 Ware Ave. Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com