Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Patricia R. Kyer


1936 - 2019
Patricia R. Kyer Notice
Patricia R. Kyer, beloved wife of 63 years to Gerald F. "Gary" Kyer died peacefully while surrounded by family on October 7, 2019. She was the loving mother of Barbara K. Roberts and her husband Robbie, Sherry K. McGregor and her husband John; dear sister of Rutledge and William Caldwell, Jean Webber and Joan Shaffer; cherished grandmother of Robbie and Paige Roberts, John, Amanda and Collin McGregor; adoring great-grandmother of Gabriel Torres, Molly McGregor and Kolton Hoel. Also lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday October 10 from 4:00 - 7:00. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held in the funeral home on Friday October 11 at 11:00. Interment is at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
