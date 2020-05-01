On Thursday, April 30,2020 Patricia "Pat" (nee Wilson) Rock, of Phoenix, age 87 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late John L. Rock, devoted mother of Cathy Duffy and her husband Owen, John W. Rock and his wife Mercy, Pattie Rock Young and her husband Steve, Peter Rock and his wife Shannon, William Rock and his wife Debi. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Pat with memorial contributions to "The Geraldine G. Schultz Fund for Breast Cancer" (email: stjosephtowson.com/schultz fund) Univ. of MD St Joseph Medical Center 7601 Osler Dr. Towson, MD 21204. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.