On March 9, 2020, Patricia Gattus Rodgers, beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Rodgers, Sr., devoted mother of Kenneth W. Rodgers, Jr. and his wife Kathleen A. Maloney, Christopher J. Rodgers and his wife Kate, and Laureli Woodin and her husband Christopher, loving grandmother of Christina and Maria Rodgers, Benjamin And Charlotte Woodin; dear sister of Sharon C. Smith and her husband James, and the late Joseph Gattus.
Services are Private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Patricia's name to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020