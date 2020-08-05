Patricia "Patti" Roxanne Soul Manus, age 66, of Port Deposit, Maryland quietly passed away July 30, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Long) Soul of Abingdon. Patti was a resident of Harford and Cecil counties all of her life and enjoyed cooking, eating and staying in touch with relatives and friends. Patti retired from Harford Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary in the operating room.
Patricia is survived by her brothers, Donny Soul and Larry Soul; and many other relatives.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 am at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.