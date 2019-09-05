|
|
Patricia Schimke Gagnon, 82, passed away on August 3, 2019 at her home in Columbia, MD, with family by her side. She was born on December 18,1936 in Hartford, CT to the late Edward and Catherine Schimke.
Patricia retired from Connecticut General Life insurance, where she worked for over 35 years. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Leo James Gagnon. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Columbia, MD.
Patricia was the beloved mother of 3 children, James Edward and spouse, Joyce Gagnon of Lascassas, TN, Edward James and spouse, Susan Gagnon of Batavia, IL and Kimberly Gagnon Williams of Columbia, MD. She was the proud grandmother/Nini and great -grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Barbra Macedo, Lindsay Cuddy, Katie Coffland, Christina, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Zachary Gagnon, Megan, Sara and Thomas Williams; 5 great-grandchildren, Evan and Aiden Coffland, Olivia Macedo and Lily and Ella Cuddy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church (Wilde Lake Interfaith Center), 10431 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia MD, 20144. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019