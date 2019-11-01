Home

Patricia S. Martak

Patricia S. Martak Notice
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Patricia S. Martak (nee Swam) of Bel Air, age 75. Devoted mother of Lisa Crawford and her companion George Nelson; dear sister of John Swam, Robert Swam and the late Annabelle Baer and Elwood Swam; loving grandmother of Amanda Austin and her partner Jacob Chmielewski; great grandmother of Kaden Chmielewski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. Patricia was a Maryland State retiree from the Department of Human Services. She was an avid supporter of Human Rights and spent a lifetime helping others through the development of family assistance initiatives and work programs. Upon retirement, she was recognized as a specialized horticulturist for the beautification of several organizations in Harford County. She spent time fostering homeless cats.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Patricia with memorial contributions to Best Friends in Harford County, P.O. Box 258, Abingdon, MD 21009. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
