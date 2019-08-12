Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Semich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Semich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Semich Notice
On July 16th, 2019, Patricia Ann Semich, age 81, passed away. She was a devoted mother to Laura M. Rohe (John) and Christian C. Semich (Denise); loving grandmother of John Rohe, III, Allison Rohe, Sarah Semich, Michael Semich, and Julia Semich; dear sister of John and Martin Lombardi, beloved great-grandmother of 3, and also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday August 29th 11am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church 711 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. A luncheon will immediately follow Mass- please contact HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME if you wish to attend the luncheon so the family can prepare to accommodate: (410).242.3300. Please RSVP to the luncheon by August 19th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America: NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS 375 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, New Jersey 0803.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now