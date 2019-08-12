|
On July 16th, 2019, Patricia Ann Semich, age 81, passed away. She was a devoted mother to Laura M. Rohe (John) and Christian C. Semich (Denise); loving grandmother of John Rohe, III, Allison Rohe, Sarah Semich, Michael Semich, and Julia Semich; dear sister of John and Martin Lombardi, beloved great-grandmother of 3, and also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday August 29th 11am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church 711 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. A luncheon will immediately follow Mass- please contact HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME if you wish to attend the luncheon so the family can prepare to accommodate: (410).242.3300. Please RSVP to the luncheon by August 19th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America: NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS 375 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, New Jersey 0803.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019