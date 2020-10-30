On October 15th, 2020, Patricia "Pat" Smith passed away, beloved widow of Ronald Smith; devoted mother of John Dendrinos (Cathy) & Kleo Debelius (Jim), cherished stepmother of Clare Smith (Mark), Penny Wagnon, Matt Smith (Dana), and Amy Freeze (Jim); loving grandmother of Jimmy, Tommy, Molly, Travis, Jorma, Rachel, Kristina, Kevin, Clay and TJ; sister-in-law of Lucille Smith and Cindy Chrystal. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Pat was one of the first Nurse Practitioners in Maryland and held various roles in her long distinguished nursing career. She was a lover of animals-particularly dogs, nature, crafts, the outdoors, reading and ice cream. She was also one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet and will be missed by her family and many friends at Heritage Harbor.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held for family due to COVID-19 restrictions on November 6th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Maryland at https://www.alz.org/maryland