On September 18, 2020 Patricia Smith Prechtel beloved wife of Harry Schillinger Prechtel III; dear mother of Virginia Roberts (Lonnie), Harry S. Prechtel IV (Jaclyn), Barbara Zera (John) and the late Sharon Helus. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Baltimore Rescue Mission or Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements by MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
.