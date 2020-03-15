|
Patricia Sue Harrell, 83, of Fallston, MD passed away on March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of C.L., devoted mother of Gary Harrell and wife Elaine, Steven Harrell and wife Julie, Susan Emig and husband David; loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 4. Preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Glen and Margaret Alice (nee Wilson) Maupin and her sisters, Irene, Addine, Mary Jane, Betty and Joanne; she is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2-3 pm with a memorial service at 3 pm. If desired contributions may be made in her memory to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001 or the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047. Due to the Executive Order by the State of Maryland, regarding limited crowd sizes, all visitations and services for the foreseeable future will be limited to family and invited guests. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020