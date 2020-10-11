Peacefully on October 5, 2020 PATRICIA SUSAN "SUSIE" EGAN of Hedgesville, WV and formerly of Timonium; longtime companion of Michael Lombard; devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Egan; loving sister of Joseph P. Egan (Cherry), James K. Egan (Carol Sue Smith), Michael F. Egan (Pat), Kathy E. Cornell (Paul) and the late Martin J. Egan (Fran). Also lovingly survived by a host of nieces and nephews.



No services are scheduled at this time.



