Patricia Susan Egan
Peacefully on October 5, 2020 PATRICIA SUSAN "SUSIE" EGAN of Hedgesville, WV and formerly of Timonium; longtime companion of Michael Lombard; devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Egan; loving sister of Joseph P. Egan (Cherry), James K. Egan (Carol Sue Smith), Michael F. Egan (Pat), Kathy E. Cornell (Paul) and the late Martin J. Egan (Fran). Also lovingly survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 8, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to Mike and to the family and friends. I called her Egan throughout our lives. Sue was distinct and hilarious, kind and generous of spirit. I know many will miss her and many will remember her for their lifetime.
Suzanne Ullsperger
