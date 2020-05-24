Sister Patricia Tryon, SNDdeN (May 15) in Worcester, MA. Funeral Service celebrated at Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Cemetery, Ilchester, MD. The daughter of the late Eugene and Sylvia (Davis) Tryon; and sister of the late Peter Vincent Tryon and Mrs. Betsy (Tryon) Gordon of New Hampshire. Sister is survived by brother-in-law Richard Gordon, nieces Rachel Knott and Amanda Bella, a host of relatives and friends and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. During her 53 years of religious life, Sister Patricia served in the Congregational assignments as teacher and administrator in Kenya, MD, and DC. Also, parish ministry in NC, WV and VA. In 2001 Sister moved into the role of Pastoral Associate at St. Isaac Jogues in Baltimore, MD. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings are modified.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store