Patricia Trzeciak
On October 14, 2020, Patricia Ann Trzeciak (nee Scelsi) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Trzeciak; devoted mother of Thomas J. Trzeciak, Jr. (Paula), Robert P. Trzeciak (Jean), and Timothy P. Trzeciak; loving daughter of Rose Louise Scelsi; dear sister of Kathryn F. Kight, Margaret E. Wielepski, and Michael R. Scelsi; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
19
Interment
Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
