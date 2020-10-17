Patricia Trzeciak

On October 14, 2020, Patricia Ann Trzeciak (nee Scelsi) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Trzeciak; devoted mother of Thomas J. Trzeciak, Jr. (Paula), Robert P. Trzeciak (Jean), and Timothy P. Trzeciak; loving daughter of Rose Louise Scelsi; dear sister of Kathryn F. Kight, Margaret E. Wielepski, and Michael R. Scelsi; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
