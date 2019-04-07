|
|
On March 30, 2019 Patricia Ann Turkos (Formerly Patricia Denbow) Beloved Wife of Joseph Turkos and Devoted Mother of David Denbow and his Wife Mindy, Kenneth Denbow, and Michael Denbow. Loving Grandmother of Carson and Eric Denbow and Erica and Ryan Arnold. Also survived by her Sister Linda Gates and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.Family will receive friends at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc. 3631 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 P.M. Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Bears of the World P.O. Box 13097 Toledo, Ohio 43613. To sign the family guestbook, please visit
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019