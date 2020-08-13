Patricia "Pat" Cecilia Umbarger passed away in Middle River, Maryland on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Pat Umbarger was born on January 10, 1951 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Lillian Hensler. She married Glenn Umbarger on February 6, 1971. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Umbarger, Sr. of 49 years, her children Glenn Umbarger, Jr. and her daughter, Victoria Francois; daughter-in-law, Amaris Umbarger; son-in-law, Clebert Francois; grandchildren; Jayden Umbarger, Soleil Umbarger, MaeLynn Francois and Adelle Francois; brother, Harvey Hensler; brother-in-law, Russell Burks, Sr.; sister-in-laws, Linda Hensler, Gail Lebrun, Donna Davidson and a list of devoted nephews and nieces. Pat is predeceased by her father, Edward Hensler; mother, Lilian Hensler; brother, Ronald Hensler, Edward Hensler, Wayne Orlandi and sister, Maryann Burks.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Connelly Funeral Home of Essex and celebration of Pat's life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church.
