1/2
Patricia Umbarger
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Cecilia Umbarger passed away in Middle River, Maryland on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Pat Umbarger was born on January 10, 1951 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Lillian Hensler. She married Glenn Umbarger on February 6, 1971. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Umbarger, Sr. of 49 years, her children Glenn Umbarger, Jr. and her daughter, Victoria Francois; daughter-in-law, Amaris Umbarger; son-in-law, Clebert Francois; grandchildren; Jayden Umbarger, Soleil Umbarger, MaeLynn Francois and Adelle Francois; brother, Harvey Hensler; brother-in-law, Russell Burks, Sr.; sister-in-laws, Linda Hensler, Gail Lebrun, Donna Davidson and a list of devoted nephews and nieces. Pat is predeceased by her father, Edward Hensler; mother, Lilian Hensler; brother, Ronald Hensler, Edward Hensler, Wayne Orlandi and sister, Maryann Burks.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Connelly Funeral Home of Essex and celebration of Pat's life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.connellyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
Connelly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
New Life Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved