|
|
Patricia VanHorn, 74, from Catonsville, MD, later of Windsor Mill, MD, was called home by her Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019. Patricia was greeted in Heaven by her loving husband, Van, and her parents, Joseph and Grace Prevost, and her brother and sisters. Patricia, or Pat as she liked to be called, will be missed by her many friends and family. Pat was a member of Grace Bible Baptist Church for many years. She loved animals, and always had birds and cats in her home. Pat loved to read. She was fiercely independent. She is survived by her son, John Christman, of Hurt, VA and his wife Sarah. The family would like to thank Pat's many friends for their love, support, and help throughout the years, helping Pat to stay sassy and independent. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Bible Baptist Church at 11:00.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019