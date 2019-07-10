|
|
Patricia (Smith) Whyte, age 81, of Havre de Grace, Maryland went to be with the lord on May 24th, 2019. Patricia was a 1956 Graduate of Aberdeen High School.
Patricia was predeceased by her first husband, Howard M. Smith (Sonny), and second husband William M. Whyte (Milford).
She is survived by her Children: Valerie Lewis, Tersesa Smith-Hoglund, Patricial Flemming, Penelope Golladay, Howard Smith Jr. and Bonnie Eldreth; Grand Children: Darren, Daniel, Scott, and Brenna; Great Grand Children: Anja, and Michael.
Memorial Services will be held Wednesday July 10th, 2019, 7:00PM at Bethel Christian Center, 21 N. Earlton Road ext., Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019