Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Bethel Christian Center
21 N. Earlton Road
Havre de Grace, MD
Patricia (Smith) Whyte, age 81, of Havre de Grace, Maryland went to be with the lord on May 24th, 2019. Patricia was a 1956 Graduate of Aberdeen High School.

Patricia was predeceased by her first husband, Howard M. Smith (Sonny), and second husband William M. Whyte (Milford).

She is survived by her Children: Valerie Lewis, Tersesa Smith-Hoglund, Patricial Flemming, Penelope Golladay, Howard Smith Jr. and Bonnie Eldreth; Grand Children: Darren, Daniel, Scott, and Brenna; Great Grand Children: Anja, and Michael.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday July 10th, 2019, 7:00PM at Bethel Christian Center, 21 N. Earlton Road ext., Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
