Patrick Brian "Mike" McCloskey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick "Mike" Brian McCloskey, age 53, of Belcamp, Maryland passed away on April 24, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Constance (Conaway) Brown and the late Edward Francis McCloskey Sr. He owned Ink Slingers Tattoo Studio in Churchville and was an incredible artist who enjoyed painting, airbrush and welding. He was a skilled carpenter and was a loving father to Zach and Shae.

In addition to his mother, Patrick is survived by his wife Jessica McCloskey; son, Zachery Michael McCloskey; daughter, Shae Taylor McCloskey; stepfather, Ronald Brown, brothers, Edward McCloskey, Michael McCloskey and John McCloskey; sister, Leslie Stramel; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda DeMaio.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved