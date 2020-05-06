Patrick "Mike" Brian McCloskey, age 53, of Belcamp, Maryland passed away on April 24, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Constance (Conaway) Brown and the late Edward Francis McCloskey Sr. He owned Ink Slingers Tattoo Studio in Churchville and was an incredible artist who enjoyed painting, airbrush and welding. He was a skilled carpenter and was a loving father to Zach and Shae.
In addition to his mother, Patrick is survived by his wife Jessica McCloskey; son, Zachery Michael McCloskey; daughter, Shae Taylor McCloskey; stepfather, Ronald Brown, brothers, Edward McCloskey, Michael McCloskey and John McCloskey; sister, Leslie Stramel; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda DeMaio.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.