Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Cockeysville , MD
Judge Patrick Cavanaugh Notice
On December 14, 2019 Judge Patrick Cavanaugh beloved husband of Delores A. Cavanaugh (nee Donovan); devoted father of Colleen Cavanaugh (Michael Warshaw), Kelly Niermeier (Michael A. Niermeier) and Kerry Rice (G. Randolph Rice); proud Pop-Pop of Bridget Niermeier, Brett Niermeier, Claire Niermeier, Kevin Warshaw, Ryan Warshaw, Rex Rice, Charlotte Rice and Leland Rice; devoted brother of Cheryl Chizmar.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville on Saturday at 12 PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the () or () .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
