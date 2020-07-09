1/1
Patrick Cavanaugh
On July 1, 2020, Patrick Joseph Cavanaugh, of Bel Air, MD, beloved son of Evelyn R. (Andes) of Ellicott City and the late Peter J. Cavanaugh, brother of Diane Marxen and her husband Stan of Harrisonville, MD, Kevin Cavanaugh and his wife Nancy of Cambridge, MD, Paul Cavanaugh and his wife Elizabeth of Mt. Airy, MD, Cathleen Lopez and her husband Frank of Ellicott City and Colleen Pallozzi and her husband Bill of Ellicott City. Mr. Cavanaugh is survived by daughters Katie Fitzpatrick (Anthony), Lisa Breathnach (Liam) and Erin Cavanaugh (Cliff). Patrick was the proud grandfather of Gracyn 10, Ian 10, Evan 6, Tommy 3 and Connor 1. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his father, Mr. Cavanaugh is predeceased by brothers Thomas and Kenneth.

Mr. Cavanaugh was a graduate of Howard High School in 1975. While in high school, he was a three sport athlete who excelled on the championship football team dubbed the "Dream Team." The Lions carried a 47 game win streak that began in 1971, a record that held for 26 years.

Pat enjoyed traveling, road trips, camping with his family, boating, fishing and playing cards with his brothers and friends. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, loved international soccer, golf and the Olympics. Pat was always on the sidelines of his daughters' high school and college sporting events, rarely sitting down. He enjoyed history by reading, watching documentaries and visiting historical sites.

Pat was a fun and loving father, so becoming a proud grandfather in 2010 was only natural. He declared he would be his grandchildren's "Skipper" and was dedicated to this important job. Skipper was there to teach a new skill, request a helper for chores, read many books, take trips to swim in the bay, go to playgrounds, do school drop off and pick up, share popsicle stick jokes, watch sports and attend his grandchildren's activities.

We will celebrate Pat's life by sharing stories, memories and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center of Johns Hopkins where Pat received excellent care and support while living with cancer for three years.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Sending deep condolences to Pats family. I grew up on Ilchester Road and went to OLPH. Pat was in my class from first to Eighth grade. He was always soft spoken, smart and kind. Prayers to the Cavanaugh family. Susan Lohrig Morrissey
Susan Morrissey
Classmate
July 6, 2020
It was lovely to meet Patrick in Annapolis in 2014. I knew him as 'Skipper' as that is what his grandchildren called him. Skipper loved to read to and teach Tommy and Connor about planets and the solar system. Fun memories that they and I will always remember xx
Cliona Breathnach
July 6, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
July 6, 2020

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the Cavanaugh family. I never met Patrick, but know Evelyn, Colleen and Cathleen . All beautiful souls so I am sure Patrick was as well. May your memories of time spent with him bring you peace .
Debbie Billings
Friend
July 5, 2020
The best memories I have of my dad include card gamescamping fishing road trips log books golfing and all of the times he was in the stands for my high school and college field hockey games shouting encouragement (way to go, Loo!) followed by postgame analysis.

I will forever be grateful I had the opportunity to help care for my dad for a week so soon before his passing. He had his humor until the end!
Thank you to our family and friends for your love at this time.
Lisa Breathnach
Daughter
July 5, 2020
Pat was an outstanding high school athlete. His toughness and grit made him the heart of Howards great teams in the mid-70s. Pats football legacy lived on as the best defensive player in succeeding years was given the honor to wear number 47 Pats number.
Players and coaches, take a knee for the tough guy.
Ned Sparks I
Ned Sparks
Classmate
July 5, 2020
I idolized Pat as a young kid. He was the brother who never kicked me out when I curled up at the end of his bed in the morning. He played Lost Again!? - making us think he was lost and letting us tell him to turn while we laughed; somehow he always got home with us laughing. Later we golfed together, camped (Pat took notes, fished with the kids, and had whooping day just to keep the kids in check), and played cards (Elbows In!!!). The brother who said, You want to go to spring break? Ill drive you to Key West. Too bad we got stuck in a blizzard on our way home. Then our amazing road trip to FL with Ken to visit our Lewis cousins. Times were not always easy but boy did we have fun memories. Loved his easy going manner and humor. Love you Pat.
Cathleen Lopez
Sister
July 5, 2020
