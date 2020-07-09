Patrick Cavanaugh

On July 1, 2020, Patrick Joseph Cavanaugh, of Bel Air, MD, beloved son of Evelyn R. (Andes) of Ellicott City and the late Peter J. Cavanaugh, brother of Diane Marxen and her husband Stan of Harrisonville, MD, Kevin Cavanaugh and his wife Nancy of Cambridge, MD, Paul Cavanaugh and his wife Elizabeth of Mt. Airy, MD, Cathleen Lopez and her husband Frank of Ellicott City and Colleen Pallozzi and her husband Bill of Ellicott City. Mr. Cavanaugh is survived by daughters Katie Fitzpatrick (Anthony), Lisa Breathnach (Liam) and Erin Cavanaugh (Cliff). Patrick was the proud grandfather of Gracyn 10, Ian 10, Evan 6, Tommy 3 and Connor 1. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his father, Mr. Cavanaugh is predeceased by brothers Thomas and Kenneth.



Mr. Cavanaugh was a graduate of Howard High School in 1975. While in high school, he was a three sport athlete who excelled on the championship football team dubbed the "Dream Team." The Lions carried a 47 game win streak that began in 1971, a record that held for 26 years.



Pat enjoyed traveling, road trips, camping with his family, boating, fishing and playing cards with his brothers and friends. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, loved international soccer, golf and the Olympics. Pat was always on the sidelines of his daughters' high school and college sporting events, rarely sitting down. He enjoyed history by reading, watching documentaries and visiting historical sites.



Pat was a fun and loving father, so becoming a proud grandfather in 2010 was only natural. He declared he would be his grandchildren's "Skipper" and was dedicated to this important job. Skipper was there to teach a new skill, request a helper for chores, read many books, take trips to swim in the bay, go to playgrounds, do school drop off and pick up, share popsicle stick jokes, watch sports and attend his grandchildren's activities.



We will celebrate Pat's life by sharing stories, memories and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center of Johns Hopkins where Pat received excellent care and support while living with cancer for three years.



