Patrick E. Corcoran, age 77, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 3, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Edward and Margaret Corcoran. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary C. Corcoran, and is survived by his loving wife Norma Hammen Corcoran. Patrick was an engineer for many years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and a past Grand Knight and financial secretary for the Corpus Christi Council of the Knights of Columbus. Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Browning and her husband Charles and Margaret Hammen and her husband Edward. He is also survived by granddaughters Amelia and Caroline Browning, Haleigh Hudzina and her husband Daniel, Casey and Hunter Hammen and great-granddaughter Camdyn Hudzina.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Interment will take place in Darlington Cemetery.
