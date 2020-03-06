Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Patrick Edward Corcoran

Patrick Edward Corcoran Notice
Patrick Edward Corcoran, age 77, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 3, 2020. Patrick is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary C. Corcoran, and is survived by his loving wife, Norma H. Corcoran. He was a devoted father of two daughters, Kathleen Browning and her husband Charles and Margaret Hammen and her husband Edward. He was also a cherished grandfather to granddaughters Amelia and Caroline Browning, Haleigh Hudzina and her husband Daniel, Casey and Hunter Hammen and great-granddaughter Camdyn Hudzina.Visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10-11am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place in Darlington Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
