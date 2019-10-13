Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick Edward Guinan Notice
On October 8, 2019, Patrick Edward Guinan, loving brother of Linda Simms (Truman), Mark Guinan (June), Steve Guinan, and the late Shirl Marie Guinan; uncle of Tiffany Rigatuso, Bridgett Palmer, Josselyn Ensor, Samantha Polston, Stephanie Guinan, and Rebecca, Dylan, and Jenna Stearns; great-uncle of Truman, Anthony, Sophia, Nora, Addy, Brody, and Garrett.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
