On June 6, 2019, Patrick Flanigan; beloved son of the late John A. and Alice Flanigan; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Richards, Kathlyne Neubert, Dolores Kennedy, George Flanigan, Richard Flanigan, John Flanigan and Gerald Flanigan; He is survived by his companion Jane Getzendanner, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from 9:30am to 10:30am, at which time a Memorial Service will begin. Interment Woodlawn cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019