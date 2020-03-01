Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map

Patrick Geary Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Geary Sr. Notice
Geary, Sr., on Feb. 28, 2020, Patrick Lee, of Westminster, beloved husband of Bonnie (Bathon) Geary, father of Patrick Geary, Jr. (Rebecca), Kelley Geary, Shannon Mowl (Steve) and the late Sean Geary, grandfather of Kristin Smith, Laura Geary, Madison and Morgan Mowl and great-grandfather of Cayden and Kayleigh.

Friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -