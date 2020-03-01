|
|
Geary, Sr., on Feb. 28, 2020, Patrick Lee, of Westminster, beloved husband of Bonnie (Bathon) Geary, father of Patrick Geary, Jr. (Rebecca), Kelley Geary, Shannon Mowl (Steve) and the late Sean Geary, grandfather of Kristin Smith, Laura Geary, Madison and Morgan Mowl and great-grandfather of Cayden and Kayleigh.
Friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020