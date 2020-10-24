1/
Patrick J. Neubauer
1939 - 2020
On October 21, 2020 Patrick J. Neubauer, of Elkridge passed peacefully at home surrounded by his children. He was born December 7, 1939 to the late Joseph Patrick, Sr., and Dorothy (O'Donnell) Neubauer. He was preceded in death by his cherished and beloved wife Carol Ann (Sipes) Neubauer and brothers, Joseph, William, Clifford and Roger Neubauer.

He is survived by his loving children, Patricia Ann Neubauer, Patrick John Neubauer and his wife Patricia Lynn, Matthew Lawrence Neubauer and Carol Ann Neubauer, beloved grandchildren; Jacob, Zach, Colton and Luke Neubauer, dear siblings Dorothy "Dottie" Neubauer, Loretta Feeheley and her husband Jim and Lawrence "Larry" Neubauer and his wife Judy.

Mr. Neubauer was the Owner and Co-Founder, with his late wife, of Neu-Valley Nurseries, Inc., for more than 50 years. From an early age, Pat discovered his deep passion of working in the fields, planting and harvesting, both crops and trees. He was a Nurseryman by trade.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated October 26 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 5976 Old Washington Rd., Elkridge, MD 21075. Interment followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Neubauer's name may be directed to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch ( www.calfarley.org ). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
October 23, 2020
When I was 14 my family moved to Elkridge and I started working at the McDonald’s around the corner from his Nursery. He would always come through beeping his horn, laughing and yelling some joke about us working too slow. He was always a funny, crazy, and jovial older gentleman. Now as a 30 year old man, I still think of him from time to time. I learned of his passing from Facebook, and I was very sad to hear. One things for sure, the man had a lot of joy in him and he loved his life. I wish all his family strength in this tough time. May he Rest In Peace
Andrew Agubuzo
Acquaintance
