On October 21, 2020 Patrick J. Neubauer, of Elkridge passed peacefully at home surrounded by his children. He was born December 7, 1939 to the late Joseph Patrick, Sr., and Dorothy (O'Donnell) Neubauer. He was preceded in death by his cherished and beloved wife Carol Ann (Sipes) Neubauer and brothers, Joseph, William, Clifford and Roger Neubauer.
He is survived by his loving children, Patricia Ann Neubauer, Patrick John Neubauer and his wife Patricia Lynn, Matthew Lawrence Neubauer and Carol Ann Neubauer, beloved grandchildren; Jacob, Zach, Colton and Luke Neubauer, dear siblings Dorothy "Dottie" Neubauer, Loretta Feeheley and her husband Jim and Lawrence "Larry" Neubauer and his wife Judy.
Mr. Neubauer was the Owner and Co-Founder, with his late wife, of Neu-Valley Nurseries, Inc., for more than 50 years. From an early age, Pat discovered his deep passion of working in the fields, planting and harvesting, both crops and trees. He was a Nurseryman by trade.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated October 26 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 5976 Old Washington Rd., Elkridge, MD 21075. Interment followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Neubauer's name may be directed to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch ( www.calfarley.org ). Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.