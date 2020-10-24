When I was 14 my family moved to Elkridge and I started working at the McDonald’s around the corner from his Nursery. He would always come through beeping his horn, laughing and yelling some joke about us working too slow. He was always a funny, crazy, and jovial older gentleman. Now as a 30 year old man, I still think of him from time to time. I learned of his passing from Facebook, and I was very sad to hear. One things for sure, the man had a lot of joy in him and he loved his life. I wish all his family strength in this tough time. May he Rest In Peace

Andrew Agubuzo

Acquaintance