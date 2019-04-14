Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Patrick M. Cunningham Sr.

On April 10, 2019, Patrick M. Cunningham, Sr. Age 92. An Army veteran in WWII. Loving husband to the late Emma Mae Cunningham; devoted father to five children, Ruth, Patrick Jr., Mary, Diane and the late Frances. Mr. Cunningham worked for the city of Baltimore Highway and Engineering division for 43 years. He worked numerous side jobs through out his life. After retiring he worked with his son for about thirty years at his equipment repair business. Now he is in heaven with the love of his life Emma Mae Cunningham.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church Wednesday 11 AM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
