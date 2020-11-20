Patrick M. LeVasseur, age 86, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on November 15, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Millinocket, Maine, he was the son of James and Winifred (Freeman) LeVasseur and husband of Wanda LeVasseur. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving for four years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Patrick enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, fishing, stamp collecting and was known as the family fix-it-all.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by his daughter, Amber (Jeff) Jean Wainwright; two grandchildren, Sabrina (Shawn) Jenkins and Meaghan (John) Kruse-Kanyuck; and three great grandchildren, Emily, Shelby and Cael.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark LeVasseur, brothers, Nelson and Dean LeVasseur; and sisters, Clotys Cyr and Ruth LeVasseur.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12-2 & 5-7 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11 am. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Knights of Columbus, Council 6188, care of 503 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
