Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Patrick McKay Notice
On November 15, 2019 Patrick Thomas McKay devoted husband of Karen May McKay (nee Wilson); beloved brother of Mary Ann Cerenzi, James F. McKay and his wife Denise, Michael A. McKay, the late Donna J. Rodgers and her late husband Garfield W. Rodgers. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends.

A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: "Chip House, Inc., c/o John Shanklin" 8408 Saunders Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2019
