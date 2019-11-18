|
On November 15, 2019 Patrick Thomas McKay devoted husband of Karen May McKay (nee Wilson); beloved brother of Mary Ann Cerenzi, James F. McKay and his wife Denise, Michael A. McKay, the late Donna J. Rodgers and her late husband Garfield W. Rodgers. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends.
A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: "Chip House, Inc., c/o John Shanklin" 8408 Saunders Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2019