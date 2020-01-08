Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home
300 International Dr.
Cockeysville, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home
300 International Dr.
Cockeysville, MD
STAFFORD, SR. Patrick Michael

On January 4, 2020, Patrick Michael Stafford Sr. beloved husband of Jean Isabel Stafford (nee Stiles); dear father of Linda S. Shaw, Cynthia S. Bauer, Katherine S. Patti and the late Patrick M., Jr., John L., Sr., Mark G. and Richard P. Stafford.; devoted brother of Andrew Stafford and the late Elizabeth Wenck, Patricia Ittner (his twin), James Stafford, Jane Gervasi and Catherine Johnson. Also survived by seventeen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home 300 International Dr. Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, January 10th from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 11:00 AM. Interment Private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the Employee Fund of Maryland Masonic Home or Gilchrist Hospice. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
