1/1
Patrick Robert Loynds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Robert Loynds, age 20, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of Robert Jr. and Megan (Devine) Loynds.

In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his sisters, Hannah Loynds and Elizabeth Loynds; brother, Conor Loynds; and grandparents, John & Patricia Devine and Robert & Mary Ann Loynds.

Patrick grew up in Fallston and graduated from Fallston High School. Patrick enjoyed cooking, golfing and fishing. He had the deepest love for making music and cuddling with everyone's pets, especially his own Holli and Cat. Patrick had the kindest heart, he was the most loyal friend, and a loving brother and son. He was "unapologetically himself."

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Patrick Loynds can be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, MD via their website at https://www.harfordshelter.org

Family and friends are welcomed to share their pictures/videos or post messages on Patrick's Tribute Wall (see obituary).

Services will be Private

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved