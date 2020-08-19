Patrick Robert Loynds, age 20, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of Robert Jr. and Megan (Devine) Loynds.
In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his sisters, Hannah Loynds and Elizabeth Loynds; brother, Conor Loynds; and grandparents, John & Patricia Devine and Robert & Mary Ann Loynds.
Patrick grew up in Fallston and graduated from Fallston High School. Patrick enjoyed cooking, golfing and fishing. He had the deepest love for making music and cuddling with everyone's pets, especially his own Holli and Cat. Patrick had the kindest heart, he was the most loyal friend, and a loving brother and son. He was "unapologetically himself."
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Patrick Loynds can be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, MD via their website at https://www.harfordshelter.org
Family and friends are welcomed to share their pictures/videos or post messages on Patrick's Tribute Wall (see obituary).
Services will be Private
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.