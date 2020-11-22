On November 18, 2020, Patrick Sean Almon of Parkville; beloved husband of Carole Bohon Almon; devoted father of James Austin Almon and Kathryn Elizabeth Almon and her husband Brian Misciwojewski; loving son of Robert E. Almon and the late Kathryn G. Almon (nee Carr); caring brother of Timothy, Terry, Eugene "T", Robert, Mary, and Michael. He was predeceased by his sister Sharon.
Patrick also survived by a VERY LARGE extended family and countless friends. In leiu of flowers please make a donation in Patricks name to the American Cancer Society
. https://donate3.cancer.org/