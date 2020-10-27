1/1
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Patrick Stephen Ruckle; cherished son of the late Anna Dolores Ruckle; beloved husband of Patricia Norico Ruckle (nee Caughy) and the late Barbara Renzi; loving stepfather of Curtis Mauldin (Anna Basile), Arturo P. Norico, Jr. (Christina), Elizabeth Scott (Patrick), Holly Norico Litrenta (Scott) and Laura Norico Chaney (Richard); dear brother of James S. Ruckle, Jr. (Marcia Conlin) and Christopher Ruckle; treasured brother-in-law of Robert M. Caughy (Anne Siess) and the late Howard J. Caughy, Jr.; loving grandfather of Travis and Dustin Mauldin, step grandfather of Arturo III, Roberto and Carissa Norico, Ryan, Aidan and Grace Scott, Luke, Nicolas and Michael Litrenta and Christopher and Brooke Chaney.

Patrick was a graduate of Little Flower Elementary School and Mergenthaler High School. He retired from the Maryland State Lottery Commission.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church- Hickory on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial to be held privately at Parkwood Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patrick's name may be made to the Shrine of the Little Flower- 2854 Brendan Ave., Baltimore, MD 21213 or the Gallagher Center-Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church- Hickory
