|
|
On March 28, 2019, Patrick Timothy Hoefler, 32, of Pasadena, MD; beloved husband of Kiersten Hoefler; cherished son of Mark & Cathleen Hoefler; dear brother of David & his wife Claire Hoefler and Ryan Hoefler; loving uncle of Maddox & Melina Hoefler. Also survived by many loving family and friends.Patrick was a proud, gifted Master Electrician and owner of Hoefler Connections, LLC. He had many hobbies including woodworking, fishing, boating, hiking with his dog, Ollie, and playing the cello, guitar and drums. Most of all, he enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends.Family and friends will honor Patrick's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Patrick's name may be made to the Harford County Electrical Contractors Assoc. Apprenticeship Program- 401 Thomas Run Rd., Bel Air MD 21015 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation-Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019