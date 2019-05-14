Home

On May 10, 2019; Patsy Ann Mason; 71 of Essex, Maryland; beloved daughter of the late Hildred & Frances Mason; devoted sister of Samuel Mason, Brenda Memmel and her late husband Raymond; loving aunt of Michael Memmel and his wife Jenni; great aunt of Shaun Memmel; dear friend of Ellen Boram and Dianne Kinzer.The family will celebrate Patsy's life with a memorial service at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7834 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21224 on Monday May 20, 2019 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice or an Animal Shelter of your choice. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019
