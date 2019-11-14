Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Antioch Baptist Church
5609 Old Court Road
Randallstown, MD
Patsy Boston Bowman

Patsy Boston Bowman Notice
Mrs. Patsy Boston Bowman on, November 06, 2019. Beloved Wife of Mr. Robert C. Bowman Jr.

On Friday, November 15, 2019 friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019. Mrs. Bowman will lie instate at New Antioch Baptist Church 5609 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 where the family will receive friends from 10:00AM - 11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
