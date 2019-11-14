|
Mrs. Patsy Boston Bowman on, November 06, 2019. Beloved Wife of Mr. Robert C. Bowman Jr.
On Friday, November 15, 2019 friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.
On Saturday, November 16, 2019. Mrs. Bowman will lie instate at New Antioch Baptist Church 5609 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 where the family will receive friends from 10:00AM - 11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019