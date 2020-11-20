Patsy Ruth Combs, of Edgewood, MD, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was 85. Mrs. Combs was born in Lebanon, VA, to Frank Breeding and Rosa Stinson Breeding. She was the devoted wife of 64 years to the late Robert Franklin Combs, loving mother of Robert F. Combs, Jr., (Laura) of Edgewood, MD, Richard A. Combs, (Carolyn) of Bel Air, MD, David W. Combs (Fiance Karen) of Edgewood, MD, Janet R. Thacker (Sam) of Garner, N.C., and the late John C. Combs (the late Marie Combs). Mrs. Combs was the adored grandmother of John S. Combs (Elizabeth), Anthony F. Combs (Rachel), Kelly A. Abrecht (Chris), Steven C. Thacker (Sarah), Matthew R. Combs, Elizabeth C. Combs, David W. Combs, Jr., and Rachel M. Combs, and great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon Breeding, Frank Breeding, Jr., James Breeding, Bobby Breeding, Gaynell Rice, Virginia Smith, Irene Breeding, and Betty Lou Maxfield. Mrs. Combs was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and hosting family events. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 AM, at the funeral home. A Livestream of the service will be available via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHome, P.A. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-0216. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
.