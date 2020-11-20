1/1
Patsy Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Ruth Combs, of Edgewood, MD, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was 85. Mrs. Combs was born in Lebanon, VA, to Frank Breeding and Rosa Stinson Breeding. She was the devoted wife of 64 years to the late Robert Franklin Combs, loving mother of Robert F. Combs, Jr., (Laura) of Edgewood, MD, Richard A. Combs, (Carolyn) of Bel Air, MD, David W. Combs (Fiance Karen) of Edgewood, MD, Janet R. Thacker (Sam) of Garner, N.C., and the late John C. Combs (the late Marie Combs). Mrs. Combs was the adored grandmother of John S. Combs (Elizabeth), Anthony F. Combs (Rachel), Kelly A. Abrecht (Chris), Steven C. Thacker (Sarah), Matthew R. Combs, Elizabeth C. Combs, David W. Combs, Jr., and Rachel M. Combs, and great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon Breeding, Frank Breeding, Jr., James Breeding, Bobby Breeding, Gaynell Rice, Virginia Smith, Irene Breeding, and Betty Lou Maxfield. Mrs. Combs was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and hosting family events. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 AM, at the funeral home. A Livestream of the service will be available via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHome, P.A. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-0216. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved