Patsy J. Heatwole, age 85, of Millville, DE formerly of Baltimore, MD went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Heatwole in 2010. Patsy is survived by her five children, Connie Ohora (Neil) of Olney, MD, John Heatwole (Deborah) of Jarrettsville, MD, Dana Heatwole (Julie) of Parkton, MD, Michael Heatwole (Susan) of Falls Church, VA and Dale Heatwole (Kisha) of Millville, DE; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a brother, William Kilburn (Mary) of Cape Cod, MA.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where the funeral service will begin at 4 PM. The interment will take place at 11 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Patsy's name to High Tide Church Building Fund, PO Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
