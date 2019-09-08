Home

Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
Interment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
26669 Patriots Way
Millsboro, MD
Patsy J. Heatwole Notice
Patsy J. Heatwole, age 85, of Millville, DE formerly of Baltimore, MD went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Heatwole in 2010. Patsy is survived by her five children, Connie Ohora (Neil) of Olney, MD, John Heatwole (Deborah) of Jarrettsville, MD, Dana Heatwole (Julie) of Parkton, MD, Michael Heatwole (Susan) of Falls Church, VA and Dale Heatwole (Kisha) of Millville, DE; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a brother, William Kilburn (Mary) of Cape Cod, MA.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where the funeral service will begin at 4 PM. The interment will take place at 11 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Patsy's name to High Tide Church Building Fund, PO Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
