New All Saints Church
4408 Liberty Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
(410) 542-0445
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New All Saints Catholic Church
4408 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New All Saints Catholic Church
4408 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Patsy L. Mitchner Notice
On December 21, 2019, PATSY L. MITCHNER (nee Jackson); beloved mother of Ronald Mitchner; devoted sister to Susie Harding, Arthur Jackson, Jr. and Mercedes Smith. She is also survived by a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M at the New All Saints Catholic Church, 4408 Liberty Heights Avenue, 21207. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
