Patty Gay Queen, age 76, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 14, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Alexander City, AL, she was the daughter of the late Adolphus and Mattie Lou (Gordon) Looser.Mrs. Queen is survived by daughter, Alison Renee Wagner of Bel Air and her husband, Tom; son, Derek Evan Queen of Bel Air and his wife, Kari; three grandsons, Paul Wagner and Jacob and Samuel Queen; two granddaughters, Julia Markowski and her husband, Paul and Sydney Queen; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline Markowski; two sisters, Pollye Hamilton of Bel Air and Mary Boos of Alexander City, AL; and one niece and three nephews.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3-4 pm with a service to follow.Those who desire may make contributions to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary