Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
For more information about
Patty Kettle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ChurchOne
6200 N. Charles St.
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Kettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Kettle


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Kettle Notice
Patricia Holmes Kettle, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. Patty lived in Baltimore, MD for many years where she worked as a Registered Nurse for The University of Maryland, Baltimore, John's Hopkins, and Siani Hospital. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau and a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Patty was also a member of Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, Hickory in Forest Hill, Maryland. She was preceeded in death by her mother Marion Holmes, father Thomas R. Holmes Jr., and a brother Thomas R. Holmes III. Patty is survived by her husband, Patrick Kettle of Baltimore; her son, Andrew Kettle of Baltimore; a sister, Becky Scharf (Helene) of Baltimore; a brother, Bill Holmes (Vickie) of Nashville; and a granddaughter, Hallie Susan of Baltimore.

A celebration of her life will be held 11am November 16, 2019 at ChurchOne at 6200 N. Charles St. Towson, MD, 21212. An open reception with the family will be held before the service from 9:45am-10:45am
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -