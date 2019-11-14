|
|
Patricia Holmes Kettle, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. Patty lived in Baltimore, MD for many years where she worked as a Registered Nurse for The University of Maryland, Baltimore, John's Hopkins, and Siani Hospital. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau and a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Patty was also a member of Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, Hickory in Forest Hill, Maryland. She was preceeded in death by her mother Marion Holmes, father Thomas R. Holmes Jr., and a brother Thomas R. Holmes III. Patty is survived by her husband, Patrick Kettle of Baltimore; her son, Andrew Kettle of Baltimore; a sister, Becky Scharf (Helene) of Baltimore; a brother, Bill Holmes (Vickie) of Nashville; and a granddaughter, Hallie Susan of Baltimore.
A celebration of her life will be held 11am November 16, 2019 at ChurchOne at 6200 N. Charles St. Towson, MD, 21212. An open reception with the family will be held before the service from 9:45am-10:45am
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019